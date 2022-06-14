Serena Williams gets Wimbledon wild card, to make return at Eastbourne in doubles

Former world No. 1 Serena Williams has won Wimbledon seven times in her career.

(REUTERS) - Former world No. 1 Serena Williams has received a wild card for Wimbledon and will return to action after a year out when she competes in the doubles at the Eastbourne International.

The 40-year-old has not played on the Tour since a first-round exit at Wimbledon last year due to injury but the All England Lawn Tennis Club announced she was one of six women to receive a wild card.

She will first team up with Tunisian world No. 4 Ons Jabeur for the doubles at Eastbourne, which gets under way this weekend.

"SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022 See you there," Williams wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (June 14), referring to the postcode of the All England club which hosts Wimbledon.

Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) confirmed the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and Jabeur were in the doubles draw at Eastbourne, which will be conducted on Saturday. But they are not likely to play their first match before Tuesday.

"I am excited to return to the Rothesay International tournament in England and to be back on the grass - a surface that has been so good to me throughout my career," Williams said in a statement.

"Eastbourne has a unique charm that you don't see anywhere else on Tour and I'm looking forward to playing in front of the fans again."

The American, now ranked 1,208th in the world, has won Wimbledon seven times in her career. The event begins on June 27.