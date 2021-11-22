Tennis star Peng reappears at public events

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appeared at a Beijing tournament yesterday, according to official event photos, after international pressure mounted for information about her well-being.

Peng was seen in a navy sports jacket and white track pants at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals, according to photos published on the official Weibo account of the China Open - her first public appearance since her sexual abuse accusations were widely censored on the Chinese internet.

The two-time Grand Slam doubles champion had not been seen publicly since alleging earlier this month that former vice premier Zhang Gaoli, now in his 70s, forced her into sex during an on-off relationship spanning several years.

Following a global outcry, Chinese state media reporters have released footage purporting to show all is well with Peng.

In one of the videos, Peng is maskless sitting at a table chatting with people over a meal, with the video content clearly showing it was shot on Saturday, Beijing time.

AFP could not verify the authenticity of the videos.