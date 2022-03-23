Tennis: World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement at just 25

Ashleigh Barty leaves women's tennis less than two months after winning the Australian Open.

MELBOURNE - Australian world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty on Wednesday (March 23) announced her shock retirement from professional tennis at just 25.

She revealed the news in an Instagram post, uploading a video of her chatting to former doubles partner and good friend Casey Dellacqua.

"Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis," Barty wrote in the caption. "I wasn't sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend @caseydellacqua to help me.

"I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I'll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together.

"More to come tomorrow at my press conference."

She leaves women's tennis less than two months after winning the Australian Open, her third Grand Slam title after winning the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon last year.