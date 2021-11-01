Zverev claims fifth title of the year in Vienna

Alexander Zverev beat American qualifier Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-4 in the Vienna Open final last night to claim his fifth title of the year.

The German second seed, who won in 1hr 36min, has taken his record since losing in the last 16 in Wimbledon in June to 25-2.

Zverev, 24, has also won all five finals that he has competed in this year, including the Tokyo Olympics in August.

"I think the Olympics gave me a lot of confidence and I believe I can compete for any title that I play in," said the world No. 4.

"I am happy with the form I am in but I have got two more massive weeks ahead of me and I hope I can do well."

Zverev broke in the fourth game of the first set but Tiafoe, the world No. 49, broke back. Zverev found the breakthrough in the tense 12th game, which he took after three deuces.

In the second set, Zverev produced eight aces, while he had break-points against Tiafoe in the second and sixth games before finally making one count in the 10th game.