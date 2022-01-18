Aimed at Lee Jinglei? Singer Vivian Hsu says she will sing song about 'mask of kindness'

Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu will be holding her first major concert at the Taipei Arena on May 7 and has declared that there is one song that she will definitely be singing.

On Monday (Jan 17), she posted a music video of her song Mask on social media and commented in Chinese: "I wrote the lyrics in 2003 and still like them very much. I will perform the song on May 7. It's a humorous and brisk song - let's learn to sing it."

The 46-year-old also posted the full lyrics of the song, which begins with: "You put on the mask of kindness/Keep crying/Arouse the sympathy of others/There are clearly five balloons in the hand/You say you have eight balloons/They will believe you."

Some netizens wonder if Hsu is making an indirect dig at Lee Jinglei, the estranged wife of Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom.

Hsu was dragged into the divorce spat between Wang and Lee in December, after Lee had accused Wang of carrying on with an unnamed married woman, among other things, and it was suspected that Lee was referring to Hsu.

Hsu later clarified in no fewer than three social media posts that she was not a third party in Wang's marriage. Her husband Sean Lee also expressed support for her in a letter issued by his legal firm.

In the wake of negative publicity over Wang's divorce saga, Hsu has set restrictions on the comment sections on her social media accounts, so it is not known what are the reactions to her post about the song Mask.