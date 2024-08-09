Fan Bingbing drives durian frenzy among Chinese tourists in Melaka

Popular Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has driven a wave of enthusiasm among tourists from China to savour the luscious taste of the king of fruits.

MELAKA – Popular Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has driven a wave of enthusiasm among tourists from China to savour the luscious taste of the king of fruits, says Mr Low Chee Leong.

The Kota Laksamana assemblyman said he was invited to interview the Chinese tourists enjoying the flavour and texture of the fruit at a stall along Jalan Tun Perak in Bachang here.

“The stall owner wanted me to see the number of Chinese tourists patronising his roadside stall following the spike in durian frenzy after Fan’s promotion.

“We have seen a steep increase of tourists from China over these few weeks and many told me that they wanted to taste the same durian that the Chinese diva uploaded in her social media page while visiting here in June,” he said on Aug 8.

Fan was made the Visit Melaka 2024 (TMM2024) ambassador by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, also in June and Mr Low was also instrumental in arranging her visit here.

Mr Low said there was an unexpected increase in arrival of Chinese tourists here during their summer holidays from July 1 to Aug 31 and savouring the popular Musang King and Black Thorn topped the tour itinerary for durian lovers from the country.

He said the Chinese tourists also told him that the prices of durian are more affordable here compared to China, and they are offered a distinct durian-eating experience with the availability of different varieties here.

“Furthermore, these tourists can enjoy the freshest durians while holidaying here as well as tasting different types of local fruits,” he said.

Mr Low said tour companies are also offering unique experiences to the Chinese tourists as they include eating fresh durians as part of their holiday package besides visiting other tourist destinations.

“Tour guides shared that they received positive feedback from Chinese tourists when they are brought to taste the durians while touring the historic city,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Edwin Teo, the owner of ZJY Fruit Trading at Jalan Tun Perak here, said he is able to offer cheaper and quality durians as he sources the fruits from his own orchards.

“My partner and I have orchards in Raub in Pahang, Tangkak in Johor and Tehel here,” he said.

Mr Teo said the Chinese tourists visited his stall either accompanied by tour guides or via e-hailing rides after seeing the viral videos.

“It’s good that I can play my role as a Melakan to make TMM2024 a successful initiative,” he said.