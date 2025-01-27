CNY ‘balik kampung’ rush in Malaysia jams land and air terminals

Long queues of travellers were seen at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan in Malaysia ahead of the Chinese New Year festivities.

As the Chinese New Year draws near, city dwellers in Malaysia have their hearts set on reuniting with loved ones ahead of the festive celebrations.

Many were seen embarking on their cherished “balik kampung” (going back to hometowns) journeys over the weekend.

A snapshot of this annual rush unfolded at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan in Bandar Tasik Selatan.

There were long queues of travellers – patience mixed with anticipation – at ticket counters, kiosks and departure halls.

Similarly, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Malaysians of all backgrounds were spotted navigating the bustling terminals before the festivities, which also coincide with the school holidays.

To cater to the travel demands during the holidays, Malaysia Airlines introduced 102 additional red-eye flights, bringing the total number of weekly flights between Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Sarawak to 219.

Malaysia Aviation Group managing director Izham Ismail said the additional capacity would help to increase convenience, and support the feeling of unity during the festive season.

“Chinese New Year is a time for togetherness. We are proud to support our customers with additional capacity and fixed fares to make their journeys more convenient and memorable.

“This is made possible through the government’s support in making air travel affordable for Malaysians and ensuring they can reunite with their loved ones with ease.

“We look forward to welcoming over 190,000 domestic passengers travelling on board Malaysia Airlines during this festive holiday period,” Datuk Izham said on Jan 26.

Earlier, Transport Minister Anthony Loke attended a ceremony to send off two red-eye flights at KLIA’s Terminal 1.

As part of the programme, Mr Loke distributed goodies at the boarding gate to departing passengers on flights MH7414 to Tawau and MH7436 to Sandakan to commemorate the occasion. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK