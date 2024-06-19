Have a laugh with the people who made moviegoers cry

Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul and Usha Seamkhum in How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies.

Thai film How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies has made moviegoers cry with its story about an undergrad who is a caregiver to his cancer-stricken grandmother.

Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul, who plays the grandson M, and Usha Seamkhum, who plays Amah Taew, star in the hit Pat Boonnitipat movie that has sparked an online trend in which teary responses to the film are documented.

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies has become the highest-grossing Thai film in Singapore, raking in an impressive $3.67 million in ticket sales as at June 17 since its release on May 30.

Come June 24, Singapore fans will have the chance to meet the director and the movie's famous granny.

Director Pat and 78-year-old Usha will be at GV Suntec City after the screening of the 6.50pm show for an exclusive fan session.

Ticket sales to the movie screening and fan session can be bought at bit.ly/LanhMah-GVFanMeet starting 6pm on June 19.