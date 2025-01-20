S'pore PR survives road accident in hometown but dies after dental work

Ms Katesuda Buanark after she was allegedly deprived of oxygen for five minutes during a dental surgery.

Singapore permanent resident Katesuda Buanark, 33, had returned to her hometown in Chiang Rai, Thailand, in December 2024.

The freelance temple dancer was riding a motorcycle on Dec 19 when she was involved in a traffic accident.

Her friend Grace, a 38-year-old housewife, told Shin Min Daily News: "Katesuda told me that day that it was only a minor injury and said not to worry.

"But she complained of toothache and said she would go for surgery. She said it was only an hour-long tooth filling surgery and she would contact me again."

According to Dental Resources Asia, Ms Buanark died "during what was intended to be a straightforward dental procedure".

She was allegedly "deprived of oxygen for approximately five minutes during the operation, leading to her death".

Her boyfriend, 30-year-old car dealer Wang, said: "The doctor said there were no risks in the operation and that she was in good condition, but she didn't wake up."

According to Thai media platform Thaiger, the hospital promised to compensate the family for their loss but did not confirm the amount or timeline for payment. The hospital also asked for Ms Buanark's proof of income, which further frustrated the family.

Ms Buanark has a nine-year-old daughter who lives with her Singaporean ex-husband.