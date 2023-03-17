HK star Charlene Choi shares pic with 'who's who' of HK showbiz

Hong Kong singer-actress Charlene Choi recently shared her fangirl moment online, after getting the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of Hong Kong’s biggest stars, including Jackie Chan.

Choi, who is part of Cantopop duo Twins with Gillian Chung, took to Instagram and Weibo to share snaps of her day at the Emperor Motion Pictures tour on Tuesday (March 14).

In one picture, she is seen seated with five iconic stars in the Hong Kong showbiz – actor Nick Cheung, singer Jacky Cheung, veteran actor Tony Leung, actor Andy Lau, and action star Jackie Chan.

In her caption, she could not contain her excitement, sharing: “The most powerful group pic in history.”

The hashtags below her caption, such as “Mom, I’ve made it,” “I look so calm,” and “Actually I’m going ‘wah, wah’ inside,” also expressed how awestruck she was meeting the stars.

Many in the comments were similarly amazed, with one saying she was with “half of the backbone of the Hong Kong film industry”.

Another joked that her picture would be complete with “an appearance from the other two [Heavenly Kings] , Aaron Kwok and Leon Lai”.

At the event, Choi revealed the teaser of her upcoming movie The Goldfinger, also starring Andy Lau and Tony Cheung.