Violet Oon shutters Jewel outlet, opens new restaurant at Dempsey Hill

Restaurateur Violet Oon is moving her restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport to Dempsey.

Singaporean restaurateur and cooking doyenne Violet Oon is closing her restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport after five years, and moving it to the leafy restaurant enclave of Dempsey Hill.

The last day of operations at Violet Oon Singapore at Jewel is Feb 3.

Ms Oon, 75, tells The Straits Times: “Jewel has been a cherished part of our journey, from being part of its opening to navigating the challenges of Covid-19. While it is always bittersweet to close a chapter, we are grateful for the experiences we’ve had.”

ST had reported in August 2024 that Ms Oon, who put Peranakan and Singapore food on the world map, won the tender for the space in Dempsey. The complex of low-rise buildings – now home to restaurants, cafes and lifestyle businesses – dates back to 1860, when it served as British military barracks.

She says: “Dempsey holds a personal place in my heart. From 1976, while still a reporter at (Singapore newspaper) New Nation, I used to travel there each week to be choir mistress of the newly formed Music & Drama Company.

“I worked with the talents of our NS (National Service) boys. Dempsey holds memories for me of our army days.”

Renovations are ongoing at the new location, and the restaurant, with more than 100 seats, is slated to open at the end of March, Ms Oon says.

She adds that Violet Oon Singapore, located at Block 7, will have a main dining room, three private-dining rooms and an outdoor terrace for al fresco dining.

There will also be an edible garden, with herbs such as torch ginger, blue pea flower and wild betel leaves – ingredients which show up in her food.

Ms Oon runs two other restaurants with her children, daughter Tay Su-Lyn, 48, and son Tay Yiming, 43. They are National Kitchen by Violet Oon at the National Gallery Singapore and Violet Oon Singapore at Ion Orchard.

She says: “Su, Ming and I are looking forward with excitement to our next chapter at Dempsey Hill.

“We’re excited to be in this beautiful heritage space among lush greenery and create a new home for ourselves and bring an immersive dining experience – one that celebrates and honours the rich culinary traditions of Singapore.”