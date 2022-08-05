 Lady Gaga confirms casting in Joker sequel, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Lady Gaga confirms casting in Joker sequel

Lady Gaga posted a musical teaser on Twitter to confirm her casting in the movie, due for release in October 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Aug 05, 2022 10:34 am

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Pop star and actress Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in the upcoming motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller Joker, by posting a musical teaser on Twitter.

The musical clip depicts silhouettes of Phoenix and Gaga's characters dancing together to the tune of the song Cheek To Cheek, originally written by Irving Berlin in 1935 for the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movie Top Hat.

Joker: Folie a Deux, which will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the titular character, is set for release in theatres on Oct 4, 2024.

Phoenix first played the role in the 2019 film Joker and earned an Academy Award for best actor. The movie depicted an origin story for the arch enemy of DC Comics' superhero Batman.

No further details about the sequel have been immediately made available by Warner Bros.

But Hollywood trade publication Variety has reported that the new production will be a musical, with Lady Gaga expected to play Joker's co-conspirator, Harley Quinn.

If confirmed, Lady Gaga will be the latest in a long line of actresses who have played or voiced the iconic character of Harley Quinn.

Most recently, Margot Robbie played the role of the "Crime Queen of Gotham City" in the 2020 film Birds Of Prey and in The Suicide Squad, the following year.

Folie a deux is a rare psychiatric syndrome also known as shared psychosis, likely hinting at the traditionally co-dependent relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn.

 
