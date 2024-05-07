20 errant cyclists caught by LTA

LTA caught a group of more than 10 cyclists riding together.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) posted on Facebook on May 6 that about 20 errant cyclists were caught in a two-week enforcement operation.

Among the offences committed by the cyclists was riding in a group larger than 10.

The guidelines set by LTA for road cyclists include:

Obey traffic signals and do not ride against traffic

Wear a helmet

Ride close to the roadside on the left and allow traffic to overtake

Cycle in a single file on single-lane roads and during bus lane operational hours

Keep to a maximum of two files with up to five bicycles in a single file

LTA added that it would continue to identify errant cyclists on roads and non-compliant active mobility devices, as well as "enforce against errant active mobility users who endanger others with their irresponsible behaviour".

Active mobility device users are reminded to adhere to road traffic and active mobility rules at all times.

Rules and guidelines for safe cycling can be found at go.gov.sg/amrules