Mum to Michelle Yeoh: 'You must not wear pants' on Oscars night

Michelle Yeoh won the Best Lead Performance trophy at the Spirits Awards.

Actress Michelle Yeoh is making her final rounds of talk show interviews leading up to the Academy Awards on March 12.

Earlier this week, the 60-year-old star spent a few days in New York appearing on various shows including The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Live With Kelly And Ryan.

In her interview with NBC's Today's Sunday Sitdown, Yeoh was candid about her beloved mother's advice to her for the Oscars.

"My mum and I have a very interesting, beautiful relationship. She just called me the other day. ‘If you’re going to the Oscars, you must not wear pants',” Yeoh laughed as she recounted the story to host Willie Geist.

So, what was the Ipoh-born actress reply to her mother, Janet Yeoh?

"I was so naughty. I left her a message – 'Oh, Mum, no, we tailor made the tuxedo for me. So I’m wearing pants to the Oscars',” Yeoh said.

Michelle Yeoh and mum, Janet Yeoh. PHOTO: MICHELLEYEOH/FACEBOOK

But Yeoh's mum needed to have the last say.

“'You can tell them that you changed your mind. When you wear pants you look short',” Yeoh recalled her mum's quick retort.

In a separate interview with print publication Deadline, Yeoh said her mother would've been a great movie star as the 83-year-old is very fond of movies.

“My mum loved the whole aspect of performing. Even now, when we throw her a birthday party, it’s like a concert.

"She’s doing costume changes, getting on stage and serenading everyone. She would have made a great movie star,” the award-winning actress told Deadline.

In the 10-page cover story, it is clear how much Yeoh loves her mother, who she said still "treats me like I'm six".

"If we were back home right now, she would have laid some clothes out for me. It’s how she shows love,” the Everything Everywhere All At Once star said.

“Mums are the real superheroes. They carry the weight of the world on their shoulders every day.

"So many women do that. They march on steadfastly, but nobody ever gives them the superhero cape,” said Yeoh in appreciation of mothers everywhere.

Over the weekend, Yeoh added another award to her collection. She won the Best Lead Performance trophy at the Spirits Awards, one of the last major Hollywood ceremonies before Oscars. - THE STAR