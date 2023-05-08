 Online auditions for Jack Neo’s I Not Stupid 3 to begin, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Online auditions for Jack Neo’s I Not Stupid 3 to begin

The first two I Not Stupid films starred (foreground, from left) Joshua Ang and Shawn Lee.PHOTO: RAINTREE PICTURES
John Lui Film Correspondent
May 08, 2023 09:58 pm

SINGAPORE – The third movie in the local drama-comedy franchise I Not Stupid is in the works, and online auditions for actors are set to kick off.

More details of the open casting call will be announced on Monday at 9pm on the official Facebook page of Singapore film-maker Jack Neo – the sequel’s director – as well as those of production company J Team and media company mm2 Entertainment.

I Not Stupid 3’s production and release dates will be announced at a later date.

A post written in Chinese on Neo’s Facebook page says “all are welcome to find out tonight”, referring to the online audition announcement.

“New immigrants from all countries can come and understand for themselves. We need male, female, adult and child actors. For details, ask tonight.”

Neo wrote and directed both I Not Stupid (2002) and I Not Stupid Too (2006), which featured actors Shawn Lee and Joshua Ang.

The mostly Mandarin-language films were commercial successes, centring on themes of family and the pressure adults place on children to achieve academic success. The sequel will reportedly explore new themes in the current education system.

Neo, 63, says in a press statement: “If parents focus only on their children’s academic achievements, they will neglect their other talents. Children are never stupid and, hopefully through the learning process of the four children in this new movie, parents can learn to connect better with their children and allow them to grow into the best versions of themselves.”

 

