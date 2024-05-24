 Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised for heatstroke, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised for heatstroke

Shah Rukh Khan greeting fans after an Indian Premier League Twenty20 first qualifier cricket match on May 21.PHOTO: AFP
May 24, 2024 11:35 am

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after watching a cricket match on May 21.

The 58-year-old was had gone to the Narendra Modi Stadium for the Indian Premier League Twenty20 first qualifier cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital after suffering a heatstroke and dehydration,” Hindustan Times quoted Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat as saying.

Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani shared an update on Instagram on May 23, thanking the fans for their well wishes. “To all of Shah Rukh's fans and well-wishers, he’s doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern.”

ANI News reported on May 23 that Shah Rukh had been discharged from hospital.

There was a heatwave in Ahmedabad this week, with the maximum recorded temperatures hitting 45.2 deg C on May 21 and 45.9 deg C on May 22.

