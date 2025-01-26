SW District to groom future generation of green champions

DPM Gan Kim Yong (centre) and South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling (right) helping Madam Chee Wot Yeen (in yellow) weigh the old clothes and newspapers that she brought to Keat Hong CC.

The South West District has launched an enhanced eco-curriculum under the South West Community Development Council Green Schools @ South West programme to cultivate young leaders who can champion sustainability.

This move, aimed at equipping primary and secondary students with practical skills for leading environmental initiatives and adopting sustainable habits, was unveiled during the 20th Clean Up @ South West event at Keat Hong Community Club on Jan 25.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, officiating at the launch alongside South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling, underscored the importance of collective sustainable efforts.

Reflecting on his recent experience at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, where climate change was a central theme, DPM Gan highlighted the stark reality of its impacts – from disrupted harvests to affected shipping routes to extreme weather events.

He emphasised that climate change is a challenge demanding global solutions, requiring every nation and individual to play their part.

Citing Singapore’s record rainfall in recent weeks and how 2024 was the hottest year in history, he said: “We must always remain steadfast in our efforts, in our commitment to mitigate the effects of climate change, and this is why we launched this Singapore Green Plan, which outlines our strategy for sustainable development over the long term.

“The Green Plan aims to enhance sustainable urban living, promote green practices and actively engage and empower our communities. It requires a whole lot of society effort to realise our vision of a sustainable Singapore,” added DPM Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry.

“We must empower our youth to lead the charge in the effort, as they are the future stewards of our planet,” he said.

The Green Schools @ South West programme was rolled out in 2007.

The enhanced eco-curriculum comprises three key modules: Green Spaces, which promotes hands-on activities like gardening and urban rewilding to foster a love for nature; Zero Waste, which encourages innovative thinking in waste management; and Energy Conservation, which highlights the links between energy use, climate change and sustainability.

Teachers will implement the curriculum and guide the students through the programme.

A sustainability resource pack for educators, developed in partnership with the National University of Singapore, was also unveiled at the Jan 25 event.

It contains materials that will support assembly talks and exclusive learning journeys to sustainable facilities, as well as hands-on, data-driven activities for developing solutions.

Since its inception in 2006, Clean Up @ South West has collected more than 1,145 tonnes of recyclables, equivalent to saving more than 19,400 trees.

Residents contributed items such as newspapers and clothes in exchange for groceries, promoting the 3Rs – reduce, reuse and recycle.

DPM Gan Kim Yong (centre), with South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling (3rd from right) and MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (3rd from left), unveiling the enhanced eco-curriculum for green schools during the Clean Up @ South West 2025 event. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Teck Whye resident Chee Wot Yeen, a long-time participant, contributed 15.5kg of recyclables.

“My family has been part of this recycling drive for years. It’s meaningful, and my daughter-in-law and son always help me prepare the items,” said the 65-year-old homemaker.

With 46 community recycling points established across the district, Mayor Low noted its growing culture of environmental responsibility. “With everyone playing their part, a vibrant culture of environmental responsibility is emerging and making our district even greener,” she said.