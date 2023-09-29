Shaw Theatres Balestier opens cinema hall for families with kids

Dreamers at Shaw Theatres Balestier is a family-friendly cinema with colourful beanbag loungers instead of theatre seats.

Watching family-friendly films such as Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie with your children will be a new adventure at the Dreamers hall at Shaw Theatres Balestier.

Opening on Wednesday, the colourful venue will be Singapore’s first free-seating cinema hall with beanbag loungers instead of theatre seats.

It is designed to be a cosy and fun kids’ play area where the little ones can wander around while their parents focus on what is playing on the big screen.

Mr Mark Shaw, director of the Shaw Organisation Group of Companies, said in a statement that the concept behind Dreamers at Shaw Theatres Balestier is “that of a family watching a movie under the stars on a gentle slope with the additional comfort of being indoors”.

He added: “Children are free to roam around the hall, or simply sit with their families, and a visit to Dreamers is both a movie outing and playtime rolled into one.”

With movable seating, the unique hall can cater to other activities that require a flexible space with movie-screening technologies.

The colourful venue will be Singapore’s first free-seating cinema hall with beanbag loungers instead of theatre seats. PHOTO: SHAW THEATRES

Said Mr Shaw: “We have often been approached for a venue that has movie-screening capabilities that can also be emptied. With this concept for Dreamers at Shaw Theatres Balestier, we see an opportunity to work with offering the flexibility of such a space.”

The Dreamers concept was first introduced at Shaw Theatres Jewel in 2019, where family-friendly movies are screened all year round in a cinema hall that has less intense audio settings and features soft ambient lighting.

Children can wander around the Dreamers hall while parents watch the movie. PHOTO: SHAW THEATRES

Apart from the Dreamers hall and six regular halls, the revamped Shaw Theatres Balestier has four Lumiere halls, making it the only multiplex with the most number of premium halls in Singapore.

Until Dec 10, ticket prices for movies at Dreamers at Shaw Theatres Balestier are discounted. Adults get $3 off regular ticket prices while children above 90cm and below 13 years old receive $2 off regular children’s ticket prices. Toddlers under 90cm watch for free.

In addition, patrons at Dreamers at Shaw Theatres Balestier will receive a free large popcorn combo with every two tickets purchased. This promotion ends on Oct 12.