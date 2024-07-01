 Sonia Sui weeps after watching Grandma Dies, now S’pore’s highest-grossing film of 2024, Latest Movies News - The New Paper
Sonia Sui weeps after watching Grandma Dies, now S’pore’s highest-grossing film of 2024

Sonia Sui posted a photo of herself and her husband Tony Hsieh in tears on social media on June 27.PHOTOS: SONIA SUI/FACEBOOK, GOLDEN VILLAGE
Lim Ruey Yan for The Straits Times
Jul 01, 2024 09:51 am

Taiwanese actress Sonia Sui did not have enough time to wipe away her tears after watching the hit Thai film, How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, with her businessman-husband Tony Hsieh in Taiwan.

“It was funny and touching,” the 43-year-old star wrote in Chinese on Facebook on June 27. “The only thing I could find fault with was the cinema ruthlessly switching on the lights (after the movie ended), at the moment when the dam broke.”

Sui first posted a photo of her and Mr Hsieh before their movie date, and a second image of them teary-eyed in the cinema.

The mother of three children aged five, seven and eight wrote that her husband turned to her with puffy eyes and said: “The speed at which they turned on the lights could be said to be rude, right?”

She also used hashtags such as #LoveIt and #RememberToBringFacialTissues.

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies has also moved enough moviegoers in Singapore, as it is now the country’s biggest film for the first half of 2024.

Written and directed by Thai film-maker Pat Boonnitipat, the tearjerker stars actress Usha Seamkhum, 78, as the titular cancer-stricken grandmother Amah and pop idol “Billkin” Putthipong Assaratanakul, 24, as her grandson M.

Pat and Usha were in Singapore for a fan meet on June 24.

According to a press release from local cinema chain Golden Village, the film has earned $5.01 million at the local box office within just one month of its release here on May 30.

It has overtaken Singapore director Jack Neo’s comedy Money No Enough 3 and Hollywood animated film Kung Fu Panda 4, which are in second and third place respectively.

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies has also cracked the list of Singapore’s top 10 highest-grossing Asian films of all time, in ninth position. It is led by Neo’s military-themed Ah Boys To Men 2 (2013), with box-office takings of $7.9 million.

In the press statement, Pat said: “I am deeply thankful to the people of Singapore for their warm reception during my recent visit with Amah. It is a great honour to see the film resonating with audiences across generations in Singapore.”

