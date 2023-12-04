Tom Holland, rizz or no rizz?

Tom Holland said he had "no rizz whatsoever".

In 2022, actor Tom Holland told BuzzFeed: “I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz.”

Nobody knows where he learnt that word from but "rizz" was coined only in 2022 and became popular after Holland used it in the interview.

And now, Oxford University Press, publisher of Oxford English Dictionary, has named "rizz" as Oxford's 2023 Word of the Year.

Other contenders for the title included prompt, de-influencing and Swiftie.

"Rizz" is slang for "style, charm or the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner”, according to The New York Times.

The Word of the Year is picked from Oxford's corpus of more than 22 billion words and based on the frequency of use across news sources in the English-speaking world.

Fine, whatever you say, Holland. Rizz or no rizz, you sure created enough buzz and all that jazz for the word to become Word of the Year. Huzza!