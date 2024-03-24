When one becomes two: Ratajkowski repurposes engagement ring into 2 ‘divorce rings’

Actress Emily Ratajkowski has turned her engagement ring into two separate divorce rings.

After splitting with her film producer-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, American model-actress Emily Ratajkowski did not return him her two-stone engagement ring.

Instead, she had the ring, which comprised a three-carat, pear-shaped diamond and a two-carat, princess-cut diamond, remade into two separate “divorce rings”.

The 32-year-old told Vogue Magazine: “The rings represent my own personal evolution...

“I don’t think a woman should be stripped of her diamonds just because she’s losing a man.”

Ratajkowski was inspired to repurpose her engagement ring after reading about a woman with a ring made of different gems from her various marriages, CNN reported.

The “divorce rings”, repurposed by her jeweller friend Alison Chemla, were a project to symbolise a transitional period in her life.

The jeweller, who is also the creative director behind New York-based fine jewellery brand Alison Lou, had designed the original engagement ring.

“The idea of divorce is a separation, so it was always going to be splitting the ring into two separate but complementary rings,” Ms Chemla told Vogue.

Ratajkowski, who has a three-year-old son with Bear-McClard, said that the “divorce rings” had empowered her to “change the narrative around divorce and (move) on.”

Since her split with her husband in 2022, she has been linked to actor Brad Pitt, actor-comedian Pete Davidson and comedian Eric Andre.

In March 2023, she was seen kissing British singer-actor Harry Styles in Tokyo.

She said: “The ring became symbolic to me - some kind of token or evidence of my life becoming my own again.

“Somehow, these rings feel like a reminder that I can make myself happy in ways I never imagined.”