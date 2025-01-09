 Concierge allegedly stole $2m worth of valuables from condo unit, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Concierge allegedly stole $2m worth of valuables from condo unit

Concierge allegedly stole $2m worth of valuables from condo unit
Shaffiq Alkhatib for The Straits Times
Jan 09, 2025 03:33 pm

A senior concierge, accused of misappropriating nearly $47,700 in cash earlier collected from a condominium’s residents, is also said to have stolen valuables worth over $2 million from a unit at the same property.

Eric Lim Jin Rong, 31, who appeared in a district court on Jan 9, is accused of one count each of criminal breach of trust and theft.

Between December 2023 and June 2024, the Singaporean allegedly misappropriated the money received from residents of the Hilltops condominium in Cairnhill Circle.

Court documents stated that the money was meant for condominium-related purposes such as management fees and security deposits.

Separately, Lim is also said to have stolen more than $2 million worth of valuables from a unit at the same property on June 4, 2024. They included a Patek Philippe watch worth $1.8 million.

His pre-trial conference will be held on Jan 16.

Ms Lou Ai Pang (left) and Mr Kow Jong Tsuan had alleged that the chairman of the Taoist Federation of Singapore defamed them.
Singapore

Two priests lose defamation suit against Taoist Federation

Related Stories

Woman jailed after linked bank account receives $4.8m scam money

Man admits to giving more than $4k in bribes to Sats officer

Maid accused of rash act in River Valley accident to claim trial

If convicted of theft, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Offenders convicted of criminal breach of trust can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore courtscrimeTHEFT/BURGLARYCRIMINAL BREACH OF TRUST