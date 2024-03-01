In Blackpink Lisa in Singapore for Taylor Swift?

In 2022, fans learnt that American superstar Taylor Swift was a huge fan of Blackpink.

In a pre-event transformation TikTok video, Swift spliced Blackpink's Pink Venom into the clip.

Later, at the MTV Video Music Awards, Swift was seen bopping to Pink Venom as the K-pop stars performed their hit number live.

In 2023, Swift played Black Venom before her The Eras Tour show in Arizona.

Returning the favour, Blackpink's Rosé was spotted at Swift's show in Tokyo on Feb 7.

On Feb 29, another member of Blackpink, Lisa, was spotted at Changi Airport. Fans can only assume she is here for Swift's concert given that the K-pop group and singer are fans of one another.

Lisa, fresh from filming the third season of White Lotus, flew in from Thailand.

Singapore is the only South-east Asia stopover for The Eras Tour. Swift will fly to Europe after performing six shows in Singapore.