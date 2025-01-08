More than 25,000 S'poreans used $4,000 SkillsFuture Credit top-up

Minister of State for Education Gan Siow Huang said the most popular area of training in the first seven months since the top-up was given in May 2024 was in information and communication technologies.

More than 25,000 Singaporeans aged 40 and above have utilised the $4,000 SkillsFuture Credit top-up as at Nov 30, 2024.

The most popular area of training in the first seven months since the top-up was given in May 2024 was in information and communication technologies, covering skills such as digital marketing and data visualisation.

Minister of State for Education Gan Siow Huang gave these updates in a parliamentary reply on Jan 8, in response to several MPs including Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) and Mr Patrick Tay (Pioneer) who had asked about the take-up rate of the $4,000 top-up.

The top-up for Singaporeans aged 40 and above, first announced at Budget 2024, is meant to support mid-career Singaporeans, as part of the new SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme to encourage mid-career workers to refresh their skills and progress in their careers.

Ms Gan said other popular areas of training include security and investigation, and wholesale and retail trade.

She added that both institutes of higher learning and private training providers such as NTUC LearningHub were the top training providers.

“Today, over 7,000 courses that support substantive training are eligible for the $4,000 SkillsFuture (Mid-Career) Credit,” said Ms Gan, adding that SkillsFuture Singapore will work with sector agencies, industry and training providers to update these courses and ensure that they support Singapore’s economic and manpower needs.

Under the SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme, those who wish to pursue another full-time diploma at polytechnics, the Institute of Technical Education and arts institutions will also be given subsidies from the academic year 2025.

Usage of the $4,000 top-up – which has no expiry date – will be confined to selected training programmes with better employability outcomes. These include part-time and full-time diplomas, as well as post-diploma and undergraduate programmes.

Younger Singaporeans will receive the same top-up once they reach the age of 40.