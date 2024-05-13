BTS’ RM releases new song, tops iTunes charts in 82 countries

BTS' RM released his new single Come Back To Me on May 10, 2024.

RM of BTS may be serving in the South Korean army, but fans have not forgotten him.

Come Back To Me, the new single by K-pop juggernaut BTS’ leader, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in 82 countries around the world, including Germany, Brazil, France and Japan, his agency BigHit Music said on May 11.

The English-language song, launched on May 10, is the first single from RM’s 11-track solo album Right Place, Wrong Person, which will be released on May 24.

The record will be the second individual effort from RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, after his debut solo album Indigo in December 2022.

According to BigHit, Come Back To Me is a song in the indie-pop genre that explores RM’s conflicting emotions of yearning for new challenges while wanting to cling to familiarity.

The 29-year-old singer-rapper wrote the track while Oh Hyuk of South Korean indie band Hyukoh composed and arranged it. Tseng Kuo-Hung from Taiwanese synth-pop band Sunset Rollercoaster played the guitar and bass.

South Korean singer-songwriter JNKYRD and San Yawn from the K-pop collective Balming Tiger also contributed to the writing.

RM also roped in South Korean-American director Lee Sung-jin of the Emmy-winning TV series Beef (2023) to write and direct the music video, which has garnered more than 7.4 million views since its release.

BigHit added that RM filmed the music video for nearly half of the album’s tracks before his enlistment in December 2023.

All seven members of BTS – which also comprise J-hope, Jin, Suga, V, Jungkook and Jimin – are currently doing their military service. They will reunite in 2025.