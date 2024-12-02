Malaysian group KRU use AI for their music video

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian music group KRU have unveiled Voodoo, the first single and music video from their upcoming album Kaset.

More significantly, KRU have made history as the first Malaysian act to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create their digital twins for a music video.

“Voodoo holds a special place in our hearts, not only as our first new release after a six-year hiatus, but also as a milestone for the local music industry. By incorporating AI technology into our music video production, we are taking a bold step forward,” the group said.

“We hope this song resonates with today’s music fans and serves as an invitation for them to reconnect with us at the Kaset concert next year.”

Formed in 1992, KRU – comprising the Abdul Halim brothers Norman, 52; Yusry, 51; and Edry, 48 – disbanded in 2018. The group announced their comeback in October with Kaset, featuring 10 tracks, and a series of concerts planned for 2025.

The release of Voodoo on Nov 22 rekindles the nostalgia of KRU’s golden era while maintaining the group’s signature sound rooted in pop dance, hip-hop and R&B.

Penned by the siblings, Voodoo is a testament to their evolution, showcasing mature vocal performances, exceptional songwriting and cutting-edge music production.

The track narrates the thrilling yet perplexing emotions of a man captivated by an extraordinary woman’s magnetic charm.

Adding to its allure, the music video for Voodoo, released on Nov 27, presents a fictional “prequel” to KRU’s illustrious career, taking fans back to the early 1990s before the release of their debut album Canggih in 1992.

Voodoo’s music video features a supernatural story of a boy band – played by themselves in AI form – which is manufactured in a secret laboratory back in the 1990s by a psychotic female scientist.

The video is partly inspired by movies based on horror novels by American author Stephen King. It depicts Norman, Yusry and Edry as young “Frankenstein monster teen idols”, who immediately come to life and display superb singing and dancing skills.

Voodoo is available on all major digital streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and KKBox. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK