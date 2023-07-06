Coco Lee recorded voice message to fans that was posted days before her death

Fans of Coco Lee were undoubtedly shocked to hear the news of the Hong Kong diva’s death on July 5.

At the relatively young age of 48, Lee attempted suicide at home on July 2, and was in a coma until her death three days later.

Before her passing, though, Lee reportedly left a voice message for her fans. The 40-second audio clip was posted on Weibo by Lee’s Chinese fanclub on the day Lee attempted to take her life.

It is not known when exactly Lee recorded the message.

In the audio, Lee first addressed her fans in Chinese: “My dears, I’ve felt the love and support that everyone has shown me… you guys have been on my side, bolstering me up… I will continue fighting on.

“In this period of time, I hope you guys will be healthy and happy too. I really miss everyone, and I am working real hard. Miss you all… Love you, love you.”

In the last five seconds of the message, Lee addressed her fans in English, saying: “Thank you so much for the gifts. Beautiful and very thoughtful. Love you guys.”

Fans on Weibo who listened to the audio remarked that Lee appeared to have been briefly overcome with emotion in the midst of her message.

Listen to the full audio here.