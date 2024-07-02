Gen-Z rapper Lee Young-ji to perform in S'pore on Oct 19

South Korean rapper and hip-hop star Lee Young-ji will be performing at Capitol Theatre on Oct 19.

This is the first time the 21-year-old is bringing her world tour to Singapore.

Known as the first female winner of both High School Rapper 3 and Show Me The Money 11, Lee melds powerful beats with storytelling, tackling diverse topics and showcasing her versatility as both a rapper and singer.

She has also gained popularity as a variety show queen with her wit and quirky on-screen personality.

Lee on June 21 released her highly-anticipated debut album 16 Fantasy.

The title track Small Girl, featuring EXO’s D.O., has topped the charts in South Korea and its music video viewed more than 10 million times on YouTube.

2024 LEE YOUNGJI WORLD TOUR (ALL OR NOTHING)

Where: Capitol Theatre

When: Oct 19,8pm

Tickets: Prices to be released, sale to begin at 10am on July 12 (ticketmaster.sg)

Mastercard: Cardholders will get pre-sale access from 10am to 11.59pm on July 10 July (priceless.com/music)

Live Nation: Members will get pre-sale access from 10am to 11.59pm on July 11 (livenation.sg)