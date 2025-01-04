Jan 5 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) ONE ARMED BANDIT ran well below expectations when sent over 1,800m last time. Back to the sprint, he is the one to beat in a modest line-up.

(4) FINE DINING has found some market support in both starts. He could pop up.

The well-bred first-timer (9) LIFE ON THE TIDES stands out, but (8) LIMELIGHT LEGEND is also a blueblood. Both should be closely monitored in the betting.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) REAL WAR should run a big race with blinkers on.

(3) TOP SEED put in a fair showing on debut. He could need the outing.

(9) EMOYENI was a distant second on debut. He should come on with the experience.

(2) TICKALOX is not always reliable but has shown flashes of good form.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) FATE DECREED scored with authority in her maiden win from the widest draw and can follow up.

(5) PINK DIAMOND has been up against some fairly useful company of late. She can add to her winning tally in this line-up.

(2) JOAN THE WAD meets a lot weaker rivals and has a money chance.

(3) ELUSIVE BELLE is battling for her second win but puts in the occasional good effort, which could see her in the fight for the line.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) TYRCONNELL saw his consistency pay off last run. Can do more over course and distance.

(8) STARS IN HEAVEN bids for a hat-trick of wins as Gareth Wright steps him up a further furlong.

(7) CABINET SHUFFLE is in good form. Step-up in trip suits.

(1) DAPPER won at fairly long odds last time with only 48.5kg. The gelding can build on his recently improved form.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(7) IMPOSING just failed behind Dapper last time. He is long overdue another victory.

(8) GIMMETHEGOODLIFE only recently shed his maiden tag but followed up with a cracking handicap debut. Lightly raced and still improving.

(6) RALPH THE RASCAL was touched off by Sweeper Keeper last time. A repeat can see him go close again.

(2) KING’S ISLAND was a comfortable winner last time but that was on the Poly.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(12) AVERNIAN GODDESS has drawn wide but never runs a bad race. Low handicap and a change of rider could bring out the best.

(7) HAPPY FORTUNE shed her maiden at the third time of asking. She looks progressive and can go in again.

(6) PROM QUEEN does show some ability in spite of the duck eggs behind her name. Can surprise with a 4kg claimer up.

(8) FORT J’ADORE seldom runs a bad race. She is a must for all exotic bets.

Race 7 (1,100m)

(4) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is back on one of his favourite courses. His recent form is difficult to fault.

(7) SUN BLUSHED is smart on his day and was only three lengths back to William Robertson when they last met. The outing should have sharpened him up.

(5) KHETHIWE’S DESTINY has not been out since finishing behind Quid Pro Quo in the Golden Slipper. She may need this but is clearly talented.

(3) DONQUERARI is a tough warrior who was touched off by the useful Cats Pajamas last time. He has it all to do at the weights but has a money chance.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) ONE IRISH ROVER beat many in this field when they last met. Big say if form holds up.

Runner-up that day was (6) NOW I GOT YOU who is now 4kg better and can turn the tables.

Stablemates (9) WHEREVERILAYMYHAT and (8) EL DRAQUE finished with a neck separating them behind One Irish Rover. Nothing between them.

(3) TEEREX was also in the scrum behind One Irish Rover and Tristan Godden stays with the ride for Kom Naidoo.