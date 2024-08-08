Girls' Generation reunite to celebrate 17th anniversary

The band's 2009 hit 'Gee' is credited with introducing K-pop to a global audience.

South Korean girl group Girls' Generation, also known as SNSD, marked their 17th anniversary with a heartwarming reunion.

The eight-member group, comprising Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun, shared photos and videos on Instagram to commemorate the special occasion.

On Aug 5, the group revealed they had recently come together to celebrate their debut anniversary.

Fans were thrilled to see the members together again.

YoonA captioned her post, "Girls' Generation 17th Debut Anniversary", while Tiffany opted for a succinct "seventeen".

Unable to join the celebration, Sunny was playfully edited into a group photo by her bandmates.

Seohyun jokingly asked fans to excuse their "inept" editing skills, assuring everyone that Sunny was always in their hearts.

Sooyoung shared her excitement, congratulating both the group and their fans, SONE.

She also revealed that Seohyun had switched to informal speech with her, showing their close bond.

Hyoyeon and Yuri expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support, while Taeyeon, YoonA, Yuri and Hyoyeon shared charming video clips.

Debuting on Aug 5, 2007, as a nine-member group, Girls' Generation is one of South Korea's most influential and successful K-pop acts. Former member Jessica left the group in September 2014.

With their infectious energy and catchy tunes, they earned the title, The Nation’s Girl Group.

The group played a pivotal role in shifting the focus back to female idols after a period dominated by male groups.

Their 2009 hit Gee became a cultural phenomenon, with MelOn naming it Song of the Decade. The track is credited with introducing K-pop to a global audience.

Known for their signature electropop and bubblegum pop sound, the group has experimented with various genres, including hip-hop, R&B, and electronic dance music (EDM).

In 2017, Billboard recognised Girls' Generation as the Top K-pop Girl Group of the Past Decade.