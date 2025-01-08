Single mum and business owner makes time for beauty pageant

Ms Shajeeta secured third place and earned the title of 'Mrs. Congeniality' at the Mrs. Supranational 2024 competition in Myanmar last November.

In between balancing the responsibilities of a single mother raising a 10-year-old daughter and a logistics business owner, Ms Shajeetha Noorul Ameen makes time to chase her dreams of joining beauty pageants.

In November 2024, Ms Shajeetha represented Singapore at the Mrs Supranational 2024 pageant held in Myanmar, where she came in third.

Ms Shajeetha was the only Singaporean in the competition.

But it was not the 33-year-old's first pageant.

She won Mrs Singapore International Global in 2023 and competed in Kuala Lumpur in 2024, where she bagged the Mrs Congeniality title.

“Due to the ongoing civil unrest in Myanmar, many of my relatives advised me not to go,” Ms Shajeetha told Tamil Murasu.

“As a mother, I was worried about my safety and whether I would return home to my daughter. But I also felt it was my duty to represent my country, so I decided to do it.”

Ms Shajeetha also won the Mrs Friendship title at Mrs Supranational 2024.

"I wanted to exemplify the hospitality of Singapore, how we are so welcoming to tourists," she said.

Through her participation in beauty pageants, Ms Shajeetha hopes to inspire Indian women, including her daughter, to embrace their multifaceted identities.

“Many Indian women feel bound by societal expectations of focusing only on work, home and children," she explained.

"They fear criticism for participating in pageants, wearing modern outfits or stepping outside traditional roles. I encourage women to break free from those fears and pursue their dreams.

“If we dare to do what others are afraid of, we can achieve incredible things.”

During the pageant, Ms Shajeetha highlighted Singapore’s multicultural identity through her outfits.

On Day 1, she donned a red-and-white saree to represent Indian culture and Singapore’s heritage. The following day, she wore a Chinese dress made from traditional Malay songket fabric, showcasing the nation’s diversity.

“For the finale, I wore a dress inspired by a Beyonce theme, fused with kebaya style. Representing Mrs Supranational Singapore, my outfit highlighted Singapore's Malay heritage from our forefathers' time."

For the talent segment, Ms Shajeetha performed Singapore’s iconic National Day song, Home.

“It’s a song that resonates deeply with many Singaporeans. As I sang it on stage, I realised just how profoundly it connects to our hearts," she said.

“The lyrics evoke a powerful sense of nostalgia. Whenever I travel, I find myself yearning for home — the warmth of our food, the comfort of familiarity and the safety that always brings me peace.”