HK actress Carina Lau ‘shakes it off’ at Swift’s concert

Carina Lau was among the 50,000-strong crowd at Taylor Swift's March 7 concert at the National Stadium.

No concertgoer can stay still when Taylor Swift belts out her dance-pop anthem Shake It Off.

Carina Lau was among the 50,000-strong crowd who took to the floor when the American pop star performed her catchy 2014 hit during the March 7 concert of The Eras Tour.

In a video clip shared on her Instagram Stories on the same day, the 58-year-old Hong Kong actress, dressed in a sheer black top and shorts, is seen with her hands in the air, shaking her head and gyrating to the song.

Lau, who attended the concert with her friends, including former TVB actress Anna Ueyama, also posted a photo of her collection of friendship bracelets, including one that spelt her name and another that said “Swiftie”.

In an earlier Instagram Stories clip on March 6, Lau showed off her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour VIP merchandise box and her concert tickets, along with a huge welcome bouquet from Marina Bay Sands.

Local actress Huang Biren was also at the March 7 gig to celebrate her 55th birthday.

In an Instagram post, she shared snapshots of herself queuing to get into the National Stadium and braving the rain.

“Today is my big day. Guess what I’m doing? Yes… joining the crowd, queuing, rushing from one end to the other in the rain,” wrote Huang in the caption with the hashtag #formygirls. She has two daughters aged 16 and 13.

Swift’s The Eras Tour in Singapore will end on March 9. The 34-year-old will next head to France for the Europe leg of her sell-out tour in May.