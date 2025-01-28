Jan 30 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) HIGHVELD STORM, (8) LIKE A PRAYER and (3) OKLAHOMA TWISTER could fight out the finish if repeating recent performances.

(1) MIZZEN SWORD will appreciate reverting to this shorter trip and should be more competitive.

(10) JINGER JAM does not need to be special to play a leading role on debut.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(5) LUNAR RAINBOW and (4) INSTANT ATTRACTION filled the runners-up berth in their last 2,000m appearances. Both have the form and experience to fight out the finish.

(3) SHES EVERYTHING will confirm her superiority with any improvement.

(2) PASS THE BATON is inconsistent but could surprise.

Race 3 (1,500m)

(2) SPY STORY finished a close-up fourth seven days ago and he should be competitive if this does not come too soon.

(7) PAGE BOY did not go unnoticed on his return as a gelding after a lengthy layoff and he should have more to offer over this extended trip.

(3) CHARIOT OF FIRE and (5) HONG KONG LUCKY should not be taken lightly returning from respective layoffs.

Race 4 (1,500m)

(8) FLIGHTLIGHT made an eye-catching late headway last time on this course over 1,450m and this extended trip should unlock further improvement.

(7) AURORA GREEN fits a similar profile and will know more about it after a pleasing sprint debut.

(2) MATTIAZO makes a belated introduction as a 4yo but the booking of jockey Gavin Lerena is encouraging.

(1) GHOSTBUSTER, (3) INTRO and (5) GIMME A GREEN CARD appeal most of the remainder.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) MOUNT ETNA won back-to-back handicaps in this grade before acquitting herself well in defeat at a higher level. She should be more competitive in these calmer waters but is worse off at the weights with several familiar foes, including last-start winners (2) RANI OF KITTUR and (5) DIMAKO’S JET.

(7) KADIZORA would not be winning out of turn and benefits from her rider’s 2.5kg apprentice allowance.

Race 6 (1,800m)

The step-up to 1,800m and fitting of blinkers to (1) ANCIENT WISDOM saw her run out a wide-margin maiden winner by 10 lengths. She is open to further improvement on her reappearance and looks a good value to make a winning handicap debut.

Fellow last-start winner on this course, (4) SENSORIA ought to remain competitive under a penalty, though a bigger threat could be posed by (5) FREE IN SEATTLE who deserves a reward for her consistency.

(10) CARTAGENA and (6) GLORIA MUNDI can be considered.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES capitalised on a drop in the ratings by winning a similar course-and-distance event recently and the penalty is not likely to prevent another forward showing.

(3) CHIEFTAIN is untried over this trip but has shown enough to be competitive from an inside gate.

(12) SUTHERLAND and Highveld newcomer (9) NIGHT BOMBER are drawn wide but will make their presence felt.

Race 8 (1,000m)

Hard-knockers (1) SMITH AND WESSON and (2) VAR PARK are closely matched on the form of a recent 1,000m Turffontein meeting. Both have the form and experience to have a say in the outcome.

(7) IN THE ETHER fits a similar profile but her slow-starting habit is proving costly.

Improving last-start winner (3) TIGER STORM and (6) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT have genuine winning chances, though preference is for the latter whose consistency may be rewarded given the relief from the handicapper.