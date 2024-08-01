Iman Fandi joins MICappella in singing Not Alone

The a cappella rendition of Not Alone was performed by MICappella ft Iman Fandi, Rai and Justin Misson.

Local group MICappella have released their cover version of the National Day theme song Not Alone.

The a cappella rendition of Not Alone – featuring Iman Fandi, Rai and Justin Misson – was shared on the group's YouTube channel on July 19.

The lyrics of Not Alone by singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng are in line with this year’s National Day theme: Together, As One United People.

MICappella's version of the song weaves in lyrics in Malay, Mandarin and Tamil – a feature lauded by netizens.

Viewer Muhammad-fc9jc commented on the YouTube video: "Great show on how united Singapore is. One country, four languages, one heart."

"Every year, many singers or groups cover the National Day theme song, but they are mainly in English. This year, we thought why not add Chinese, Malay and Tamil lyrics, so that we can fully represent the races in our country," said MICappella leader Peter Huang.

He shared that this is the group's first collaboration with Iman, singer-model daughter of local football legend Fandi Ahmad.

"The whole process went very smoothly. I hope we will have the opportunity to work with her again," said Huang, who described Iman as "very friendly, hardworking and cooperative".

Rai, short for Sivadorai Sellakannu, half of local singing duo Jack & Rai.

Popular emcee Misson played Naval Diving Unit course warrant officer Warrant Lum in Ah Boys To Men 3 – Frogmen.