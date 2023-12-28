Maori host sings We Are Singapore for lone S'pore tourist

As exciting as holidays are, we sometimes get hit by homesickness while in a foreign land.

It may be triggered by the lack of spicy food, unforgiving weather conditions or a National Day song.

Singaporean Lee Wei Yang was in New Zealand in June when he was greeted by something totally unexpected – a rendition of We Are Singapore in a Maori cultural village in Rotorua.

As the only Singaporean tourist there at the time, the performance took him by surprise and got him emotional.

The visit to Te Pa Tu was towards the end of Mr Lee's three-week solo trip.

Rotorua is a city in the Bay of Plenty Region of New Zealand's North Island. It has a population of about 77,000 and home to a living Maori village.