J-pop sensation Yoasobi to hold first Singapore concert in January

Yoasobi, made up of composer Ayase (left) and vocalist Ikura, is a bona fide music sensation that enjoyed almost instant success.

Hit J-pop superduo Yoasobi will be staging their first concert in Singapore at the Resorts World Ballroom on Jan 11 as part of their inaugural Asia tour.

The unit - made up of vocalist Ikura, 23, and composer Ayase, 29 – is a bona fide music sensation that enjoyed almost instant success.

Known for writing songs based on short stories, their 2019 debut single Yoru Ni Kakeru, or Into The Night, went viral after its release. It spent six weeks atop the Billboard Japan Hot 100 in 2020.

In September 2023, it became the first song in Billboard Japan’s chart history to surpass one billion streams.

Their subsequent releases like Gunjo (Blue) and Kaibutsu (Monster) were also popular. More recently, they produced the hit Idol, which serves as the theme song to the anime Oshi No Ko (2023 to present). Idol broke Billboard Japan’s record by topping its Hot 100 chart for 21 weeks straight. The music video for the song has over 377 million views on YouTube.

Tickets to their upcoming concert are priced from $128 to $238 and will go on sale at 10am on Dec 1 via Ticketmaster.

Aside from Singapore, Yoasobi will also be playing sold-out shows in Seoul and Taipei before moving on to other South-east Asian cities like Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur.

Book It/ Yoasobi Live In Singapore

Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: Jan 11, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $128 to $238 go on sale on Dec 1 at 10am via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588).

Info: Go to https://yoasobi.sozo.sg/