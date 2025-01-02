Jan 3 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (800m)

(6) SILVA CITY was not beaten far on debut, and with that experience, should prove the one to beat. Trainer Gavin Smith did beat her that day with his runner, so any market support for unraced filly (2) FIERY COUNTESS should be noted.

(1) BONJOUR LA VILLE and (3) FOCAL POINT are both William Longsword fillies making their debuts.

(4) ROYAL MISSY was not disgraced on debut and can contest the finish again.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(1) JOY AND PEACE does give weight away to her rivals but is weighted to win again.

(2) MEDLERS TART is a danger if allowed a soft lead.

(6) WOMAN’S WORLD took a chance and attempted a raid to Gauteng but was undone by a saddle slip. She could be a threat if in the right mood.

(7) EPIKLEROS was given a soft ride and then found interference in her comeback run. She is in receipt of 10kg from Joy And Peace and should fight out the finish.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) CROWNED HORNBILL probably did not like the soft track last time and was not beaten too far in his first two starts. He makes the trip from the Western Cape.

(2) CHIEF RUNNER lost his way after a good debut and will have blinkers fitted for his local debut.

(3) BROOKSIDER has a place chance.

(13) WINTER IN PARIS makes her local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) RUN THE WORLD may well prove too good for these rivals. Blinkers have been fitted and from pole position draw, jockey Richard Fourie could give him the run of the race.

(9) GENTEEL will like it back on the turf and should fight out the finish.

(7) AMERICAN MATADOR makes his local debut and could be a threat.

(2) LORD QUINN needs to do more to win a race but could play a minor role.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(8) PRIME VENTURE should run a big race. He has held his form of late and could be ready for a winning turn.

(7) JACK IN THE GREEN has improved under the care of Alan Greeff and has a winning chance.

(3) ANATOLIAN SILVER clearly has the ability and would not be a surprise winner.

(1) JUAN CARLOS is knocking hard at the door and should be right there at the finish yet again.

Race 6 (2,400m)

Rivals (1) HAROLD THE DUKE and (5) PUERTO PLATA have met a number of times and there is not much between them. Back on the turf and over this course and distance, Puerto Plata could get the better of the argument this time.

(7) ELLIS ISLAND needed the last run and is always capable of an upset over a course and distance that do suit.

(4) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS has been a disappointment of late but the blinkers are off and he can surprise.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(5) ARDABIL is consistent and can follow up on a recent maiden win.

(6) GOLDEN PAVILION has been rejuvenated under the care of Smith and can follow up on a recent win.

(1) MASKED VIGILANTE remains in very good form and can contest the finish again. He does give weight away to all his rivals.

(2) SON OF ZEUS is unreliable but has won over this track and distance.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(8) SEE YOU IN A BIT lost her way after her maiden victory but won when blinkers were fitted. She was caught out of her ground last time but with a more aggressive ride this time, she could pop up at good odds.

(1) LOVEGRASS makes her local debut but does have ability and would not be a surprise winner.

(5) DAFNES DAUGHTER is clearly better than her last run would suggest and she can bounce back to score.

(6) PROJECT RUNWAY and (9) FREE WORLD have been consistent of late and are not out of it.