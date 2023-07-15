Jacky still Ooh La La at 60+

The man is his own Road Hero.

Four days after he turned 62, Hong Kong megastar Jacky Cheung proved that age is just a number on the opening night of his 60+ Concert Tour in Singapore.

He told the capacity-filled 8,000 crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last night: "In the past, I didn't feel I was old, but as I aged, it became a strange feeling. I hope to prove that age does not represent what you can (or cannot) do... Like, if I want to hold a concert, I just do it."

He added teasingly, "And like, I want to do a split, do you think I can do it?" before he slid into a perfect split.

For the next 10 shows, fans can expect a list of familiar chart-toppers that includes Three Days Two Nights, Love Is Eternal, Breaking Up On Rainy Days and Forever With You.

Two new songs —Sleep When Sunrise and Another 10 Years — also made it to the list.

It was Cheung's subtle reminder: "Everyone knows I still release new songs, right?"

No song is too hot for the dance floor as Jacky Cheung displayed his nifty footwork. PHOTO: UNUSUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Numbers like Ooh La La, Road Hero and Double Trouble gave the consummate performer the opportunity to show off his nifty footwork.

Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour marks the Cantopop king's 10th solo tour in a music journey that has spanned nearly four decades. Only his 1987 and 1991 tours did not make it here.

The tour's music director is Singaporean Goh Kheng Long, seen here at the grand piano. PHOTO: UNUSUAL ENTERTAINMENT

No expense was spared for last night's glitzy affair that saw Singaporean Goh Kheng Long take on the dual roles of music director and pianist.

While a centrestage would have allowed more fans to catch one of Cheung's 11 shows, the end stage set-up provided a dazzling visual treat of stage effects and lighting plays, from confetti to pyrotechnics.

My favourite was the tour-exclusive, four-minute video starring Taiwanese actress Shu Qi and shot by Hong Kong director Philip Yung, set as the background for one of Cheung's classic ballads, Waiting Till My Heart Aches.

With an 8,000 capacity-filled show, surely the responses from the audience can be several notches higher than last night. PHOTO: UNUSUAL ENTERTAINMENT

The only letdown last night was the lacklustre response from the audience. Did we grow old and tired?

I have heard louder cheers, catcalls and applause at Cheung's past shows (yes, I caught five, including last night's).

Let's hope the fans for the rest of the shows can let their hair down and let loose the passion I know they possess.