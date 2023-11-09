M’sian woman sentenced to 1 year’s jail for cheating Jacky Cheung fans out of $128k worth of concert tickets

Malaysian Tan Siew Kian lied that she had tickets to the Jacky Cheung concerts in Kuala Lumpur.

When tickets to all six shows of the Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour in Kuala Lumpur were sold out in August, desperate fans turned to other sources for a chance to catch their idol perform.

One Malaysian woman, Tan Siew Kian, 40, decided to take advantage of the situation by lying that she had tickets.

She reportedly promised to hand the tickets over if she was paid first.

Thus, Tan managed to cheat fans out of a total of RM441,828 (S$128,000) before the victims reported her to the police. She was arrested on Aug 12.

Four days later, she pleaded not guilty but as she could not pay the bail of RM30,000, she was detained.

She changed her plea when she was back in court on Nov 5 and was sentenced to a year in jail.

According to China Press, Tan’s lawyer had asked that the court impose only a jail sentence as Tan has a child who’s disabled. She also has no other source of income and could not afford to pay a fine.