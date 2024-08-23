Jay Park says S'pore climate perfect for Waterbomb festival

South Korean entertainer Jay Park will be performing at Waterbomb Singapore on Aug 24.

There may be some respite from the lingering heat at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach this weekend.

American K-pop rapper Jay Park promises a splashing good time at the inaugural Waterbomb Singapore, a popular music festival from South Korea where concertgoers get showered on by water cannons.

“Singapore’s year-round heat makes it the perfect place for a festival where you can enjoy great music and get splashed by water at the same time,” the South Korea-based entertainer told The Straits Times via e-mail ahead of the two-day event.

Park will take the stage on Aug 24, alongside South Korean acto-singer Rain, singer-rapper Jessi, 2NE1’s Sandara Park, singer Kwon Eunbi, girl group Viviz and rapper Kid Milli.

Other K-pop artistes such as Chung Ha, 2NE1’s CL, rapper Loco, Got7’s BamBam, rapper Bibi and dance crew Team Bebe will play to the crowd on Aug 25.

Park said Singapore’s vibrant music scene and culture make the country ready for a music extravaganza like Waterbomb.

The 37-year-old musician, who recently released two singles – Taxi Blurr and McNasty – is no stranger to Singapore, having held several concerts and fan meets in the Republic over the years.

He was also a judge on the second and third seasons of reality talent competition series Asia’s Got Talent in 2017 and 2019 respectively, whose finales were shot at Marina Bay Sands.

“I haven’t been back since the Covid-19 pandemic, so I’m looking forward to seeing how the country has changed,” said Park.

He also hopes to reconnect with his fans, known as the JWalkerz, and feast on “some great food”.

Park, who has been in the music scene since 2008 and is behind music labels AOMG, H1ghr Music and More Vision, is looking forward to becoming a music producer.

“After 16 years in the game, I’m eager to share what I’ve learnt and help shape a new K-pop group through More Vision,” said the former member of K-pop boy band 2PM.

“I’m looking forward to putting my own Jay Park spin on it and creating something fresh and unique. It’s a great way to pass along my experiences and see what we can build together.”

To stay relevant in the competitive K-pop industry, Park focuses on making timeless music instead of following trends, and will release a new album, The One You Wanted, in October. His last full album was 2019’s The Road Less Traveled.

“I’m excited because this one features a lot of different styles and tracks. I want my songs to resonate with listeners. It’s about creating something that stands out and gets passed down through the generations.”

He added: “I’d love for my fans’ kids to become fans too.”

Waterbomb Singapore

Where: Siloso Beach, Sentosa

When: Aug 24, 3.10pm; Aug 25, 3.20pm

Admission: From $202 via KKday (go to str.sg/44YJP)