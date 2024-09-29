 Worker dies in accident at Sentosa worksite, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Worker dies in accident at Sentosa worksite

Police at the site where a 45-year-old man was pronounced dead on the morning of Sept 29.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Kolette Lim for The Straits Times
Sep 29, 2024 06:55 pm

A 44-year-old Bangladeshi worker died on the morning of Sept 29 after he was struck by a steel structure at a worksite on Sentosa.

A part of the structure had collapsed during lifting operations, hitting the worker, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in response to queries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at 8 Sentosa Gateway at about 8am.

No foul play is suspected, said the police, who added that investigations are ongoing.

MOM said the contractor, Sunray Woodcraft Construction, has been instructed to stop all lifting activities on the premises.

“As a general safety measure, lifting equipment and supporting structures must be properly designed, installed and inspected,” added the ministry.

The accident occurred at a worksite where the former Maritime Experiential Museum was located, said a spokesperson for Resorts World Sentosa (RWS). The museum was closed in March 2020 to facilitate the expansion of the SEA Aquarium.

“The contractor and RWS are supporting the authorities in their investigation,” added the spokesperson, who added that the area was “non-accessible to the public”.

A project to expand RWS – which includes the expansion and rebranding of the SEA Aquarium as the Singapore Oceanarium – started in 2022.

The oceanarium will be three times the size of the SEA Aquarium and encompass a research and learning centre. It was not announced when the project is slated for completion.

According to statistics from MOM, there were 36 fatal workplace accidents in 2023, compared with 46 in 2022 and 37 in 2021.

