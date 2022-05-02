JJ Lin receives signed T-shirt and racket from Thai shuttler Sapsiree Taerattanachai

JJ Lin shared a photo of the gifts from the world No. 1 mixed doubles badminton player, whose nickname is Popor, on social media.

Singer JJ Lin, who is an avid badminton player, has received a signed T-shirt and racket from top Thai shuttler Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

Lin shared a photo of the gifts from the world No. 1 mixed doubles badminton player, whose nickname is Popor, on Instagram on Sunday (May 1).

In his caption, he wrote: "Power up from yet another world champion."

He had previously received a T-shirt from Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew in February, after Loh became the first Singaporean to win the Badminton World Federation World Championships in December 2021.

Malaysia's former world No. 1 badminton player Lee Chong Wei also joined in the fun by sending a badminton racket shortly after Lin received Loh's gift.

Lin, 41, who used to play badminton weekly with his father as a child, said then that he was "one step closer to becoming a pro", before adding: "I feel like I can play better now."

In the comment section of Lin's latest post, Taerattanachai wrote: "Hope we can play together soon."