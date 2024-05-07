K-pop star thanks S'pore fans for playing hooky to see her

K-pop star Sandara Park is grateful to her Singapore fans who took time off school and work to meet her when she was in town.

The member of K-pop girl group 2NE1, which disbanded in 2016, was a guest star at the press conference for music festival Waterbomb Singapore 2024 held at Suntec City on May 6. The event was opened to the public.

“Thank you so much, Blackjacks and Daralings, who came to see me and cheer for me today. You guys (skipped) office and school for me,” Park, 39, wrote on Instagram on May 6. Blackjack is 2NE1’s fandom name, while Park’s fans call themselves Daralings.

“Hope we had a good time together, and I can’t wait to see you again this August. Love you Singapore,” she added.

The South Korean singer is one of the K-pop artistes who will be performing at Waterbomb Singapore, which will be held at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach on Aug 24 and 25. Other South Korean acts include Got7’s BamBam, rapper Bibi, singer Kwon Eunbi, girl group Viviz and dance crew Team Bebe.

While in Singapore, Park headed to Universal Studios Singapore, which she visited in 2014.

“Some things never change. I keep coming back to Universal Studios Singapore. The group shot at the Revenge of the Mummy ride is a must,” wrote Park, who also shared a photo of the attraction she took 10 years ago.

In another Instagram post, she bade farewell to her followers with a video clip of herself and her team at Changi Airport with the caption: “Bye Singapore. See you again very soon.”