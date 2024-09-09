Kelantan just as challenging as rapper Namewee's MV

Namewee's new music video aims to highlight the challenges faced by the people of Kelantan.

Malaysian artist Namewee has found himself in hot water once again.

Just days after receiving death threats and cancelling a press conference, the singer-songwriter and his team travelled to Kelantan to film a new music video.

During a kite-flying scene on the beach, a strong sea breeze sent the kite spiralling out of control, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Namewee and Kuala Lumpur actress Scha, who plays the female lead in the video, were both struck in the face by the kite, forcing a temporary halt to filming.

The actress sustained minor injuries, including a facial cut that required medical attention.

The region has long struggled with frequent floods, poor water quality and strict dress code regulations.

To emphasise these issues, Namewee invited Scha to join him on a "romantic" journey through Kelantan.

Throughout the shoot, the pair encountered various obstacles, including a playful encounter with the "police", played by Malaysian comedian Harith Iskander, who questioned their closeness. However, this was merely a scripted scene for the music video.

Namewee also teased viewers with lyrics about the region's "nutrient-rich water" and "romantic power outages".

The production faced further setbacks when Namewee's truck got stuck in a sand pit, delaying filming.

The singer-songwriter reminded the production team to pray for a smooth shoot.