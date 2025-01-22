Win Ultraman Card Game booster packs

What you can expect from the Guardians of the Earth Booster Pack.

Tsuburaya Productions, creator of the Ultraman Card Game, told The New Paper that fans have been lapping up the game since its launch in October 2024.

To take this game to the next level, we are offering six lucky readers the chance to win five boosters from the Guardians Of The Earth Booster Pack, the first of many booster packs players can look forward to.

Coming in April this year is the third Booster Pack, Shadow Of Undying Vengeance, filled with iconic characters and groundbreaking gameplay features.

The Booster Pack sees the highly-anticipated debut of Ultraman Belial, alongside kaijus such as Alien Baltan and Kyrieloid, allowing fans to finally utilise kaiju-focused decks – a long-awaited feature since the game’s launch.

More boosters are on the way, with the Ultraman Card Game aiming to have quarterly booster pack launches this year.

Tournaments will start taking place towards the end of 2025 in preparation for the World Championships in 2026, where players get the chance to flex their skills on the global stage.

