The Kid Laroi cancels Singapore show and Asian tour

In a note to ticket buyers, Australian rapper The Kid Laroi wrote that his Asian tour was cancelled "due to circumstances beyond my control".

Australian singer-rapper The Kid Laroi has cancelled his Asian tour, which included a concert at Singapore Expo Hall 7 on Nov 1.

Those who had bought tickets received an e-mail from ticketing agency Sistic with a message from him announcing the cancellation.

“My fans are everything to me, and I’m always committed to delivering the best performance and experience at every show,” the 21-year-old wrote.

“Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond my control, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Asia tour. This was not an easy choice, but I promise I’ll be back on the road soon. I can’t wait to perform and celebrate with all of you next time.”

The e-mail, signed off by Sistic on behalf of concert organisers LAMC Productions and Kid Laroi Artiste Management, added that ticket holders will receive a full refund.

The Kid Laroi’s concert would have taken place a day after his girlfriend Tate McRae’s debut Singapore concert at The Star Theatre on Oct 31. All tickets to the 21-year-old Canadian pop singer’s concert have sold out, and The Straits Times understands that there are no changes to the show.

LAMC co-founder Ross Knudson tells ST “it was solely the artiste’s decision” to cancel The Kid Laroi’s Asian tour, which had included a show in Malaysia on Nov 4.

Malaysian media reported on Oct 22 that ticket buyers received an e-mail from ticket seller Ticket Empire, with a similar cancellation note from The Kid Laroi.

Mr Knudson added: “Hopefully, (the show) will get rescheduled because lots of fans here are looking forward to seeing him.”

The Kid Laroi is best known for Stay (2021), a duet with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber which was the top song among Apple Music users in Singapore in 2022. It was also the year’s top song among Apple Music listeners globally.

The singer, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, last performed in Singapore in 2022. His only show in Singapore, he was the youngest artiste to headline The Padang, the biggest concert stage at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.