Woman allegedly punched in the head by stranger in lift

Ms Saniya was hospitalised for two days and given a nine-day MC.

Ms Sania, 68, was going home after work on New Year's Eve when she was allegedly punched in the head by a stranger in a lift at City Hall MRT station.

She told Shin Min Daily News that she was in the lift at about 4pm with a man who appeared to be in his 60s. He was carrying a big bag and standing shoulder to shoulder with her.

"He was standing to my right. His bag hit my leg and he suddenly punched me on the right side of my head," claimed Ms Sania, who works as a cleaner.

"When the lift reached the platform, he went out first and I kicked his bag. He looked at me but because there were people around, he didn't attack me again. I quickly took a photo of him."

After the incident, Ms Sania's head and neck hurt and her vision got a little blurry.

"I have Parkinson's disease and my head shakes from time to time. After being punched, I shook more severely."

Ms Sania approached station staff who helped her call the police.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that a 68-year-old woman was taken to Raffles Hospital.

Ms Sania was hospitalised for two days and given a nine-day MC.

"I still feel a little of discomfort, so I am recuperating at home. I will not take the lift at the MRT stations anymore and use the escalator instead."