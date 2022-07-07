 Korea’s biggest stars to star in In The Soop spin-off, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Korea’s biggest stars to star in In The Soop spin-off

Korea’s biggest stars to star in In The Soop spin-off
From left: BTS' V, Choi Woo-shik, Peakboy, Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon. PHOTO: DISNEY+
Christie Esther Chiu
Jul 07, 2022 08:07 pm

V from BTS , Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy are set to star in a spin-off of In The Soop.

The brand new travel series is a spin-off of HYBE’s popular reality program which featured K-pop sensations BTS and Seventeen. 

Streaming on Disney+ starting July 22 (10pm local time), In The Soop: Friendcation invites fans into the lives and real-life friendships between five of Korea’s biggest stars. 

Over the course of four weeks, the reality show will follow these stars as they embark on a surprise holiday together, taking a well-earned break away from the pressures of day-to-day stardom.

Fans online have been ecstatic over the news, with In The Soop’s official announcement tweet receiving 451,000 likes in under a day.

The show also unveiled a new poster featuring the five idols on Instagram. 

South Korean parliament is now debating a new amendment that would allow K-pop stars to do just three weeks of military training.
Music

BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea

Related Stories

K-pop group BTS taking a break as group members pursue solo work

BTSmania here again with new album

Watch BTS meet Biden at the White House

Instagram user anidazayar is thrilled to see all her favourite stars together:

Twitter user MalviG17 is even considering subscribing to Disney+ solely to watch the new series: 

Instagram user __syubd is excited over the prospect of a potential theme song featuring the five superstars:

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BTSDisney+Korea