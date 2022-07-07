Korea’s biggest stars to star in In The Soop spin-off

V from BTS , Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy are set to star in a spin-off of In The Soop.

The brand new travel series is a spin-off of HYBE’s popular reality program which featured K-pop sensations BTS and Seventeen.

Streaming on Disney+ starting July 22 (10pm local time), In The Soop: Friendcation invites fans into the lives and real-life friendships between five of Korea’s biggest stars.

Over the course of four weeks, the reality show will follow these stars as they embark on a surprise holiday together, taking a well-earned break away from the pressures of day-to-day stardom.

Fans online have been ecstatic over the news, with In The Soop’s official announcement tweet receiving 451,000 likes in under a day.

The show also unveiled a new poster featuring the five idols on Instagram.

