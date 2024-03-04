Lisa meets Swift on Day 2 of Eras Tour show

Blackpink's Lisa (right) met Taylor Swift in person backstage after the show.

Lisa of K-pop girl group Blackpink did not just attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Singapore.

The Thai singer also met the American pop star in person backstage after the show. Both Swift and Blackpink are artistes under music company Universal Music Group.

Lisa, who attended Day 2 of Swift’s concert at the National Stadium on March 3, shared photos of herself at the concert and with Swift, 34, on social media.

“Had such a blast at The Eras Tour. Amazing performance,” Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, wrote.

The 26-year-old also received love from American singer Sabrina Carpenter, the opening act for Swift, who commented on her post: “In love with u honestly.”

This was the second concert Lisa attended in Singapore over the weekend, after K-pop boy band Shinee’s gig at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 2.

A day after their performance, Shinee member Minho went to Swift’s concert on March 3, sharing photos and clips of himself there on Instagram Stories.

“Taylor noona (Korean for older sister), you’re so pretty,” the 32-year-old wrote in Korean, a reference to Shinee’s hit debut song Replay (2008), according to entertainment site Koreaboo.

Carpenter’s rumoured boyfriend, Irish actor Barry Keoghan, 31, was spotted by fans at Swift’s concert on March 3, as they posed for photos with the Oscar-nominated star. He was reportedly seated in the VIP tent.

He was seen in a social media video smiling at and clapping to 24-year-old Carpenter’s performance of her hit song Nonsense during her set.

Local personalities also turned up for Swift’s March 3 show, like TikTok’s chief executive Chew Shou Zi.

The 41-year-old Singaporean shared on TikTok a video of his family showing off the friendship bracelets they wore on their wrists.

“Was amazing to attend #erastourtaylorswift in #singapore with my family. Also looking forward to #torturedpoetsdepartment,” he wrote, referring to Swift’s upcoming studio album set for release on April 19.

Swift announced a fourth and final version of The Tortured Poets Department during the show, and also shared on social media: “‘Old habits die screaming…’ File Name: The Black Dog. Pre-order the final new edition of The Tortured Poets Department with exclusive bonus track The Black Dog on my website now.”

Home-grown actors and celebrities such as Li Nanxing, Vivian Lai, Ya Hui, Hazelle Teo, Annette Lee, Quan Yifeng and her daughter Eleanor Lee were also among the audience members. Others who attended included Johor Prince Tunku Idris Iskandar, Malaysian singer-actress Joey Leong and Taiwanese actor Yo Yang.