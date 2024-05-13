Chen Xiuhuan’s mum makes pumpkin cake for PM Lee, fails to meet him

Singaporean actress Chen Xiuhuan's mother (left) wanted to give Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong a homemade pumpkin cake, but she failed to meet him due to a miscommunication.

Singaporean actress Chen Xiuhuan’s mother thought she would be meeting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Chen’s mother was so excited that she baked a pumpkin cake the night before to present it to PM Lee, but the senior did not meet him due to a miscommunication.

The Sunny Side Up (2022) star recounted their experience on her Instagram on May 10, which began early in the morning.

According to Chen, 58, her mother said some people from the Residents’ Committee (RC) told her she could meet PM Lee at AMK Hub on May 10 at 11am, and that “she could have a conversation with him”.

Chen shared that her mother was happy yet nervous, and asked if the actress could accompany her.

“She wanted to thank him for the help he had given her,” wrote Chen, adding that the homemade pumpkin was her gift of gratitude.

When mother and daughter arrived at AMK Hub, they walked around the shopping mall for some time, but could not find anyone. Thinking they were lost, Chen asked her mother to call the RC, and to their dismay, they learnt that there was never a meet-and-greet session.

Instead, the RC was seeking an interview with her mother to share her thoughts on PM Lee stepping down from his post.

“Mummy is getting on in years and might have misunderstood what the RC people said. Understandably, she was a little disappointed,” Chen wrote. Nonetheless, her mother happily gave the interview.

PM Lee will hand over leadership to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 15.